On Sept. 18, The West Island Women’s Shelter celebrated its 40th anniversary in Dorval with fellow supporters and partners in the organization.
To commemorate this milestone, the organization spent the evening bringing an awareness towards conjugal violence that is still prevalent among couples in Quebec. “We are happy to highlight the presence of this refuge that exists for the past 40 years,” said Guylaine Simard, the Human Resource and Program Director of the shelter, “but it’s a bittersweet emotion, because ideally, we wish that violence did not exist so that there would not be the need for shelters.”
Simard said the shelter first opened in the late 1970s after a mobilization against domestic violence towards women. “We learned that we need to support each other to get out of domestic violence,” she said. “This is how the shelter started and it just grew from there.” Many decades later, the shelter has become a multidisciplinary non-profit that helps women and children every year with many services, from counselling to transitional housing services.
Tiffany, a counselor at the shelter, said the need for women’s shelters and an awareness towards conjugal violence is still needed in our society. “There’s a report that came out earlier this year that says every two days a woman is killed in Canada and normally they’re killed by a partner or ex-partner,” she told media. Tiffany added that it’s important to focus on youth and promoting healthy relationships among them if we want to see an end to conjugal violence.
In recent years, the shelter started to work with the government to create workshops for high schools to raise awareness of the issue of domestic violence among young people. “Last year, we started to work with the minister of education to bring awareness in schools and develop workshops to encourage equal relationships between young couples,” she said. “The more we work to build egalitarian relationships, the more we will see an egalitarian world.”
Awareness is still one of the most crucial goals of the shelter, said Simard. “The more we will have discussions about shelters and various services that are available, the more we will have the chance to save women,” she said.
Simard wants women to be familiar with their rights so they can prevent the damaging effects of an unhealthy relationship. “Violence can have lasting negative effects towards children,” she said. “I hope every child can have the right to grow up in a healthy and secure environment.”
Simard closed by stating that the shelter is presently raising money to build apartment buildings for women who live alone in the West Island. Its annual fund raising gala themed “Pumps & Pearls” will be held Nov. 15 at Le Crystal.
