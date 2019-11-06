“Pumps and Pearls,” the fourth annual Gala benefitting the West Island Women’s Shelter’s and this year celebrating the Shelter’s 40th anniversary, will be held at Le Crystal in St-Laurent on Nov. 15. This year’s event is leading up to be the most successful yet with entertainment to be provided by the great Freddie James Project.
The Suburban‘s Editor-in-Chief Beryl Wajsman will be the MC of the evening. Wajsman got involved with the Gala through the work of attorney Brigitte Garceau and has volunteered since its inception, helping to engage leading political and corporate leaders in the cause which he describes as a “community responsibility.” He went on to stress that as important as those supporters are, the incredible work of what he calls the “ladies of the board” — President Sandra Patone, Vice-President Jacquie McGowan, Brigitte Garceau, Catina Masciorta, Dania Mandzy, Beverly Duffy-Zimmerman and Terri Ronci — together with the Shelter’s professional staff and volunteers are really what makes the realization of the critical care the Shelter offers possible every day.
The West Island Women’s Shelter is the largest shelter in Montreal and surrounding areas. The shelter provides services to women and children victimized by domestic violence from all over the island, Laval and the South Shore. The Shelter’s aid and support to victims range from food and shelter, counselling and psychological and employment guidance as part of a full-rounded support system for women seeking help and protection from all situations of conjugal abuse.
Aside from its acute care facility, WIWS also has longer-term residences where victims and their children can get a helping hand and a peaceful pause as they rebuild their lives. Over the past year, the Shelter handled an astonishing 6000 calls for help.
Among the special guests this year will be Senators Tony Loffreda and Pierre Dalphond with a host of MPs, MNAs, Mayors, Councillors and corporate and community leaders. The organizers are looking to sell “400 for the 40th” in tickets and as of press time there are only about a dozen tickets left. Please contact the Shelter if you would like one. Private and corporate donations are always welcome year round. wiws.shelter@gmail.com
