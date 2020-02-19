Pointe Claire and Beaconsfield mayors are criticizing the distribution of funds by the Montreal Agglomeration Council for the $4.8 million the Greater Montreal Area (GMA) received from the provincial government for cannabis development expenses.
Demerged cities as a whole are set to receive 7.72% of the funds while Montreal is set to receive 92.28% of the available funds.
The city of Pointe-Claire is the first West Island municipality to accommodate an SQDC outlet as of March 2020, on Sources Blvd. in the former Bourbon Street West nightclub which has been vacant for several years. Pointe-Claire is also the home to the Aurora production facility on Hymus Blvd.
Demerged municipalities in proximity to the new SDQC outlet can only use the money they receive on cannabis related expenses such as new signage to include cannabis rule reminders on other smoking by-law signage and increased public security surveillance appropriated to cannabis related patrolling. Any money left over by the end of 2020 must be returned to the government.
West Island mayors have long fought to have public service charges which include firefighting services, law enforcement, public transit and potable water management calculated by population rather than area. They have long argued the unfairness of charges, claiming a lack of consideration of population resulting in high tax bills for citizens to no avail. The cannabis development funds allocated by the Quebec government however, are being calculated by population. Beaconsfield Mayor George Bourelle and Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere both complained that while Agglo funding like the cannabis fund is based on population, demerged cities’ share of Agglo expenses are not, with the center city getting over 50% of the taxes the demerged municipalities collect.
