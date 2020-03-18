Despite COVID 19 being the sole story making headlines around the world, the CAQ provincial government released a budget last week, that will likely change due to the economic changes coming due to the coronavirus.
The Suburban did reach out to the four West Island MNAs for their reaction to the government’s budget.
When asked what the positive aspects of the budget were, Robert-Baldwin MNA and former Finance Minister Carlos Leitão told The Suburban “since the previous government worked hard to put the financial house in order and relaunch the economy, the CAQ is profiting from large surpluses. I was pleased to see that new investments will be made in women’s shelters and in youth protection services across the province.”
“Though there was a sum allocated to sports in the budget, I believe more funds should be given to women athletes for them to continue to practice their discipline for a longer period,” said Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone. “Also, more funds should be allocated to athletes to give them an additional chance to become elite and represent us at an international level.”
When asked where the CAQ’s budget was lacking, Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji told The Suburban that “there is a major labour shortage in Quebec right now and it is hindering our economic development. There is nothing in this budget that will address this issue and I find that quite troubling.”
“If you were hoping the surplus the government has accumulated would be used to better pay our worn-out teachers, nurses, orderlies and social workers, it did not happen,” Jacques-Cartier MNA Greg Kelley said. “If families, seniors and the middle-class were hoping for some tax relief, that did not happen either.”
“The current government did not offer concrete measures to address the shortage of manpower,” Ciccone told The Suburban. “This situation is urgent in so many economic and social sectors and requires immediate action from the CAQ.”
When asked if enough funds have been set aside to handle COVID 19, Leitão said no. “First, I would have pushed the budget date back a few weeks. There is so much uncertainty in the world economy due to COVID-19 that it would have been prudent to have a budget that can respond rapidly to Quebecers’ true realities.
“This past week, as the Finance critic, I asked the government to set aside a $1 billion fund to respond precisely to the COVID-19 threat,” said Leitão.
When asked how a Liberal government would have done differently with the provincial budget, Derraji said “I think that there should have been more money for the health care system. Too many of our citizens still need a family doctor and wait lists continue to grow, and as of next year, the budget for the health care system is projected to be cut.”
Kelley told The Suburban that he wished “the government had invested in free French courses for all Quebecers and that they had supported my Bill 590!”
