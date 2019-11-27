West Island Mission preps Toy Giveaway

The West Island Mission (WIM) staff and volunteers have been busily preparing the second annual toy give-away as well as Christmas baskets for 250 area West Island families.
“This will be our 2nd annual Toy give away and our families are just thrilled that we are able to do this again,” WIM Executive Director Suzanne Scarrow told The Suburban. “Having the choice to choose your child’s gift, gives our families such a sense of dignity and pride.”
The toy give-away is taking place on Saturday, December 7th with the Christmas Baskets being given out the following Saturday, December 14th between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Westview Bible Church in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Anyone interested in being a driver to deliver the baskets on the 14th can go online via info@wimmoi.org.
Folks hoping to help out some of the disadvantaged families can also sponsor a turkey for twenty-five dollars by registering on WIM’s website at www.wimmoi.org.
SADB Community Food Drive this Sunday
Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue residents can take part in helping others this holiday season by taking part in the annual community food drive that begins at noon.
Public workers drive around the village honking their horns when they get to a specific street where they collect non-perishable food and monetary donations that go to help those who need help in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.