West Island Mission needs volunteers for Sponsor a Backpack Event this weekend

The West Island mission’s Sponosr a Backpack program is taking place this coming Saturday, August 17th but they still need some volunteers to ensure that the 475 school supply prepped packs are ready.
Volunteers are required for the Saturday event, especially between nine and noon and then from noon to 2:30 p.m. to actually help distribute the backpacks to over 200 families. There are 36 volunteers needed for this work as well as four volunteers are needed to help with the post clean up that will take place from 3 to 4 p.m.
If you can help spare some time or to simply sponsor a backpack from $25, contact WIM at info@wimmoi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.