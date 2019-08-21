Two residents in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough and are seeking female volunteers to spend some time with them as they live alone.
An autonomous French speaking resident in her 50s is looking for someone to enjoy some chats by the lake. She uses an electric wheelchair and crutches but loves to go out and about and is very funny and sociable.
A 76 year-old Pierrefonds resident, who also enjoys a good chat and playing board games, would benefit greatly from some time spent with an English speaking volunteer.
An elderly couple leaving in Dollard-des-Ormeaux with no immediate family in the area needs help with reading their mail as they both have vision issues. Both have reduced mobility and speak English and could really use the help.
An electronics enthusiast and skilled handyman, a Dutch speaking man who also lives in Dollard, would like to socialize with a male volunteer to accompany him to various activities that take place in his residence as well as sharing his vast expertise.
Anyone with a kind heart and a few hours to spare each month are encouraged to call WICA (West Island Citizen Advocacy) at 514.694.5850.
