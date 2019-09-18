West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s 2nd Annual Hero Run

“This fundraiser is special because it allows families to band together to be heroes for those living with cancer,” said Debbie Magwood.
The Executive Director and founder of the WICWC (West Island Cancer Wellness Centre) was talking about the centre’s upcoming second annual Hero Run as “cancer impacts the entire family and I am looking forward to seeing the Hero capes flying over the course.”
The five-kilometre course and fundraiser known as the Hero Run is being organized in partnership with Surrey House Communications.
The fun starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th where runners are encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero while they take part in the course.
Runners of all shapes and sizes are welcome to take part and the event starts behind the Super C in Kirkland and then follows the walking path that goes in the direction of Holleufer park.
Children under 12 can run for free but all others are asked to donate $25 to participate as the WICWC operates all of its services and programs free of charge.
Runners are asked to register online via www.wicwc.org.
