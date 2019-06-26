Beaconsfield will be hosting Canada Day activities on July 1st including dance shows, live music, inflatable games, food trucks, Tatar games, mini golf, fireworks, and more. They will be taking place at Centennial Park. 288 Beaconsfield boulevard starting at 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.beaconsfield.ca/en/living-in-beaconsfield/upcoming-events/special-events/canada-day.
At Millennium Park in Dorval (Lakeshore Drive) there will be performances and activities the whole family can enjoy, including food trucks on site for the entire day. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be inflatable games, arts and crafts, an acrobatic show, blues and rock musical performance, and a hip-hop dance. At 6p.m. there will be Zumba, Majinx (magician, illusionist, and escape artist), electrifying musical showband All Access, and fireworks at 10 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/events/event/canada-day-2019.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux will be hosting various Canada Day activities on July 1st at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Center, 12001 Salaberry Blvd, including musical performances and outdoor activities for children, such as inflatable games, face painting, arts and crafts, sports activities, archery tag and more. Fireworks will also be taking place at 10 p.m.
You can enjoy free swimming on the holiday in the Pointe-Claire Village pool and more fun and games including inflatables, face painting glitter tattoos, caricatures, photo booths and more at Alexandre-Bourgeau park. You can also meet your elected officials at 4:30 p.m. at a tent located near Édouard-Paiment park and fireworks start at 10:10 p.m. Visit https://www.pointe-claire.ca/content/uploads/2017/05/18-0055_Depliant_Fete_Canada2018-HRsm_EN_Modif.pdf for more details.
