(SH)ED made its debut at John Abbott College’s Casgrain Theater during the end of last week’s ‘eating disorder awareness week’. The play depicts stories of young persons’ true-life experiences with eating disorders channeled through a collection of art, dance, vocals and blunt raw content that stirred up a range of emotions in the audience.
The performers projected an authentic replica of their deeply personal experiences with eating disorders, which as they explained in a post performance exchange with the audience, was a very challenging undertaking seeing as they not only revisited memories and replayed them in their minds, but they also brought them back to life and on stage. “This was a true act of bravery on behalf of the actors.” play director, Tracey Leigh Campbell told The Suburban.
A re-creation of an internal battle transformed into a performance is no easy task. “It was hard because I had to reflect on parts of my life that I had left behind," co-author and performer, Riley Wilson explained.
The goal behind the creation of the play is to raise awareness about eating disorders through art. The long term goal of the play is to spread a message of hope as far and wide as possible. “Our dream is to do high school tours.” co-author and performer, Mia Cooper-Graham said.
According to (SH)ED stage manager Emilie Deschenes, the play offers a new approach in communicating with young people about the topic of eating disorders, especially teenagers. “This is a good way to talk to people about the subject, without talking at them. It is a way of showing them ‘Look, this is what we went through and have risen up from.” Deschenes told The Suburban.
