“Trash Talk” – a not-for-profit organization led by Baie-d’Urfe resident Lucas Hygate hit the ground at Angell woods in Beaconsfield Saturday afternoon for the second time on a mission to rid the park of the trash that plagues its public grounds.
Hygate, inspired by the ‘trashtag’ hashtag set out on several missions to rehabilitate the environment alongside his young crew Charles Giarusso, Nick Vyncke, Kailey Tooke, Michael Adamson and Nick Tsibanoulis. Nick Vyncke, Trask Talk’s executive creative director explained to The Suburban that each member brings their ideas to the table and that they work together as a team to organize their group’s missions. “Every member has input” he said. Some 1200 pounds of garbage were cleared.
The group was joined by a dozen volunteers on Saturday. Strangers, friends and colleagues were working side by side while “Taking care of business” by B.T.O. was playing in the background on an old ‘boom box’.
Karen Messier, District 2 City councillor of Beaconsfield holds the crew in high esteem. She told The Suburban “These grassroot initiatives are the best at becoming leaders in the community, they lead the way and give hope to the community”. Messier, who volunteered to help the young crew clean up the park remarked that “This is the younger generation cleaning up the messes left behind by the old generation”. Messier hopes that as a result of the example of Trash Talk’s initiative, others will be inspired to do the same.
MNA Greg Kelley who also lent himself to Trash Talk’s most recent initiative in Angell woods told the Suburban “A couple of weeks back, hundreds of thousands marched through the streets; a clear example of what can be accomplished led by young students”. While he spoke he was digging up trash himself, and highlighted the importance of ‘Putting your marching feet into action in your community’.
When asked how the group manages to find volunteers, Trash Talk member Kaily Tooke explained that some are inspired by social media posts, some come as a response to invites through various networks and others join in through word of mouth. As a response to ‘what is the group’s pitch?’ Tooke giggled and says “It’s a fun time to hang out and feel good about yourself, to refresh your soul”.
The group told The Suburban that they have several plans for near future ‘clean up’ projects in the Greater Montreal Area. The group’s activity reports can be found on their website – www.trashtalkmontreal.org
