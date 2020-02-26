VWI salutes Meals on Wheels Week

West Island volunteers have been helping senior citizens get hot and fresh food as part of the Meals on Wheels program since it debuted in Lachine in 1969.
From that time, Volunteer West Island (VWI) notes that there have been “more than 850 volunteer shoppers, cooks, and drivers working in 13 Meals on Wheels kitchens throughout the West Island. Volunteers come from all walks of life and include retired workers, business professionals, homemakers, teachers, entrepreneurs, and many others.”
All of these altruistic helpers ensure that almost 500 seniors get hot meals at a reasonable rate and most importantly, a visit from some kind neighbours out to help and chat.
And with the week of March 15th being designated MOW Week in the province, VWI is citing those who make a difference in the lives of our senior citizens, many of whom live alone and have difficulty getting around during wintry climes.
There are 13 MOW kitchens throughout the West Island including the latest kitchen in Dollard-des-Ormeaux that opened last year as well as locations in Beaconsfield, Valois, Dorval and Pointe Claire.
About 47,000 meals are cooked and delivered every year and “these home cooked meals include a balanced main dish and a dessert prepared by volunteers and delivered directly to the door by volunteers,” said VWI spokesperson Kathleen Greenfield.
If you would like to participate in or volunteer for an area West Island MOW program, call Volunteer West Island at 514-457-5445, ext. 225.
