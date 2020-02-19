Via Rail cancelled all train departures shortly before 5 p.m. last Thursday. The decision came several days after intermittent cancellations, due to We’tsuwet’en solidarity blockades along the train tracks, began to take place.
The blockades are part of multiple solidarity protest set up in response to Coastal Gaslink plans to build pipelines that would go through Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia. According to the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, Hereditary Chiefs have initiated an environmental approval court challenge against Coastal GasLink. “This legal action seeks to overturn the Environmental Assessment office’s decision to extend Coastal GasLink’s certificate due to an established pattern of non-compliance from the project proponent,” the Chiefs stated.
In December 2019, the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO), adopted a new Environmental Assessment Act as well as several regulations to include considerations of First Nations and local communities. One of the key factors highlighted in their focal points related to their process known as ‘environmental assessment revitalization’ is their mission to “advance reconciliation with First Nations.” The new process, according to their mission statement, should include transparency in communications with First Nations communities.
The Canadian National Railway (CN) stated in a memo that it “has been forced to initiate a disciplined and progressive shutdown of its operations as a result of illegal blockades,” Shortly thereafter, Via Rail released a statement to the public announcing total and instantaneous service cancellations “Following an advisory from the infrastructure owner that they are ceasing support of our operations across their network, Via Rail has no other option but to cancel it’s services effective immediately and until further notice.”
Via Rail is refunding all trip cancellations to their customers. “We understand the impact this unfortunate situation has on our passengers and regret the significant inconvenience that this is causing to their travel,” an advisory note on their website reads.
CN president and CEO, J.J. Ruest, has described the situation as “regrettable for it’s impact on the economy and our railroaders.” He assured that CN will set up for recovery once the blockades have ended entirely.
