Veterans give back at Remembrance Day Dinner

To celebrate Veterans’ Week, the Beaconsfield Golf Club has been organizing Remembrance Day dinners for the last ten years, raising funds for vets.Guest speakers have included people like Dick Pound and John Parisella.
To date, more than $150,000 has been raised with the funds accrued going towards services and support for veterans at the Sainte Anne Hospital and for the Québec Foundation for Veterans.
About 150 attendees took part in this year’s celebration and fundraising dinner.
Milestone Birthday at Manoir Kirkland
The Suburban would like to wish Mrs. Kathleen Kevan a happy birthday as she will celebrate milestone in December, reaching 100 years of age.
“Honoring our elders is an act of respect to their accomplishment, the wisdom acquired throughout the life and gained through years of experience,” said Suely Mariano of Manoir Kirkland. “They know first-hand what it’s like to live through tragedies and triumphs, times of war and peace, both personally and as a member of a society.”
“Mrs. Kathleen Kevan, we honor and celebrate your accomplishments and we are very thankful for having you here at Manoir Kirkland. You are a living testament that people survive through the good and bad,” Mariano said.
