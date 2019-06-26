Having partnered up with area food bank Moisson Sud-Ouest , the Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC, that represents 23 off island municipalities, is holding an event for victims of the recent flooding to come and receive some well deserved gifts and help.
The event is taking place tonight at the Très-Sainte-Trinité Church basement located in Vaudreuil-Dorion starting at 4:30 p.m. and running until 8 p.m.
A food collection that has already taken place by the food agency will be distributed, along with toilet and hygiene care products, to anyone affected in the recent flooding.
Interested participants need simply bring a bill that shows your home address. For those unable to make tonight’s event, affected flood residents can redeem fifty dollar gift cards for groceries at Vadureuil-Dorion’s Centre d’action bénévole L’Actuel starting tomorrow and running until the beginning of August.
