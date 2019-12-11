At the most recent council meeting for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC held in late November, the 23 mayors of the off island municipalities unanimously adopted a declaration for Inclusion and Openness to Diversity.
The declaration builds on the principles of equality between people, recognition and respect for diversity, as well as openness and inclusiveness.
The declaration also pronounces that all residents within the Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC the municipality must strive to provide all those living in its territory with a healthy and safe environment, open and welcoming, allowing everyone to be well and to flourish.
The MRC’s declaration will also fight against any form of discrimination be it ethnic based, cultural or gender in nature.
Two main planks of the declaration will focus on the adoption of an organizational culture based on the values of equality, respect, openness and inclusion as well as the promotion of the values of equality, respect, openness and inclusiveness with its partners and during its interventions.
“For us, it is a self evident concept but it is important to reiterate loudly and forcefully these values in order to fight all forms of discrimination,” said Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC Prefect and Mayor of Rivière-Beaudette.
