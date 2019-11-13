Vaudreuil-Dorion takes Radon Challenge to reduce lung cancer

“Many Canadians still don’t know that radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, and that simply reducing radon exposure can save lives,” says Pam Warkentin.
The Executive Director of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST) was referring to the odourless and tasteless radioactive gas emitted from uranium in the earth. Radon can become trapped inside homes and long term exposure is responsible for the lung cancer death of more than 3,000 Canadians every year.
The city of Vaudreuil-Dorion is taking the Radon Challenge where 100 Radon testing kits will be offered to residents who want to test levels in their homes.
“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in our country, and on average 58 Canadians die from the disease every day,” says Jenny Byford, of the Canadian Cancer Society.
“The reality is many of these deaths could be prevented by limiting exposure to radon. That is why we are calling on families to take action and test their homes for radon,” Byford noted.
According to Stats Can, only seven percent of Canadians test for radon in their homes, and the city is hoping to improve that.
Any interested residents who want to be part of the Take Action on Radon can get test kits at the municipal library located at 51 Jeannotte Street. Call 450.455.3371 ext. 6.
There will be a presentation at the library on Wednesday, November 20th at 7 p.m. featuring radon testing expert Joël Valois.
“We commend the City of Vaudreuil-Dorion for its leadership in bringing attention to this cancer-causing gas and helping its residents test their home for it by participating in the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge,” said Warkentin.
