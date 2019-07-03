Like the city of Dorval, the mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion Guy Pilon has serious concerns over the Quebec government’s recent special planning zone (SPZ) and the new flood maps that will directly affect 1,500 homes in his territory.
Pilon noted in a press release that those homes in question “that will be affected have, for the most part, not been flooded ever. It is unacceptable.”
Pilon is asking Premier François Legault to not continue with the new proposed SPZ as the current new flood map touches an area within the municipality that is decidedly larger than the floods of 2017 and last May.
The mayor, like Dorval, has no issue with reviewing the flood zone map but in 2019, “30 homes were affected while the new SPZ encompasses 1,500 homes.
“I think the government chose very randomly in order to produce a document as quickly as possible to show the government’s prompt decision making,” said Pilon.
The mayor wonders what will happen to those residents who want to sell their homes or undertake major renovations projects and “how long will the freeze be maintained?”
The off island SPZ public consultation is also taking place Thursday, July 4th at 7 p.m. at the Chateau Vaudreuil and residents are encouraged to post their concerns via email at zis2019@mamh.gouv.qc.ca.
The mayor reiterated that flood safety and prevention are musts going forward but out of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC comprised of 23 municipalities, 16 are being affected by the new flood map and SPZ while “many who are in the new zone have never been affected by flooding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.