In June of last year Valois Village in Pointe Claire launched it’s first weekly farmer’s market with just a few pop-up tents housing vendors who ventured into this new addition to the Village’s community activities.
Every week since then the market has expanded. It was clear that the community harnessed a yearning for this type of community project. Customers grew and the market expanded exponentially. The market now has more than thirty vendors who participate at different intervals on a weekly basis every Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm beginning each year from mid-June to the end of October. Vendors include artisans, bakeries, coffee roasters, prepared meals and fruit and vegetable vendors.
Seasonal items fresh from the farm are always available. October means pumpkin and apple pies, Halloween decorations, warm hearty soups and the time to enjoy what mother nature has sprouted over the summer pickled in a jar.
Local community farmer markets are reappearing in the West Island due to a high demand to support local, fresh and organic vendors. In an age where retailers are disappearing as online retailers take over, the West Island community is seeing farmers markets pop up in the same villages that seemed deserted as stores closed and were replaced by ‘for rent’ signs.
