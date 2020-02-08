Dominik Allan Bassenden-Brazeau (age 15), from St-Lazare and Arend Sharif Mijnsbergen (age 16), from Les Cedres were last seen on Tuesday February 4th, at approximately 1 p.m. at Springfield - a Batshaw youth center for teenage boys aged 14-18 located in Prevost, Q.C.
Dominik is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes and has a marked scar on his upper lip as well as a scar over each eyebrow.
Arend is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.
“What we want above all is for him to come home safe. His family loves and supports him. We are worried about him.” Dominik’s mother, Tracey-Lynn Bassenden told The Suburban. “According to information received by the police, he may have been spotted in the West Island, in D.D.O. but he is also mobile.” she explained
Arend’s parents, Kees Mijnsbergen and Samya Van de Plasse messaged The Suburban in hopes that their message reaches their son and that he returns home, safe and sound: “Arend, we want you to know that you are not in trouble. Your whole family loves you and needs you. We are worried about your health. Please contact us.”
Anyone with information in regards to their whereabouts is urged to call 911.
Information can be shared confidentially to the Surete Du Quebec (SQ) criminal information centre at 1 (800) 659-4264.
