A Cessna 150 airplane crashed last week in a field in Les Cèdres. The aircraft hit high tension Hydro-Quebec infrastructures before crashing into the ground approximately 8 km north of highway 30.
The Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) was called to the scene at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Two people who were in their early 20s were transported to the hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Police confirmed the identities of the two victims on Tuesday as Jared Logan and Alexander McIntyre. According to Logan's father, who spoke on CJAD, Jared had an avid passion for aviation and spent his life savings to purchase the Cessna aircraft. He said he didn't want his son just to be remembered as a victim.
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) sent a team of investigators to the site. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates civil aviation occurrences that take place in or over Canada and any place that is under Canadian air traffic control.
Officials said autopsies will be performed on the bodies of both men to determine the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.