TQSOI creates Community Pop Up in Valois Village

The Table de Quartier Sud de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (TQSOI) is hosting its first ever Community Pop-Up event in Valois village beside the train station today.
The impetus behind the Pop up event is to engage area residents in three topics of discussion: affordable housing, access to public transportation and food security, three issues that have been front and centre for the non-profit agency since its inception.
The idea of setting up in Valois to discuss the pertinent topics is due to the fact that the village will be getting a new urban plan soon so the “ Pop-Up will engage with locals via activities and games for all ages. Food will also be available onsite, including free popcorn. The event will encourage participatory urban design, providing an opportunity for residents to discuss key issues and create solutions that would benefit the local community,” explained TQSOI Executive Director Alena Ziuleva.
“We want to engage with residents to imagine a better future for Valois Village. We hope our participatory approach here will inspire successful practices elsewhere in the West Island. It is meant to encourage a holistic approach to quality affordable housing, transportation and food policies.”
The TQSOI is hoping that area residents will be inspired to “ build a community according to their standards. The organization believes in encouraging citizens to help design their community; well designed streets and neighbourhoods can contribute to a more equitable Valois Village, giving all residents accessibility to homes, transportation and food in a safe and vibrant neighbourhood.”
The TQSOI Community Pop Up takes place today from 4 to 7 p.m. in Valois Village adjacent to the train station.
