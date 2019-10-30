A vehicle parked in front of a Dollard-des-Ormeaux residence was fire bombed with a Molotov cocktail. The residents of the home located near the corner of Sunshine street and Sunnydale road were not injured.
In consideration of the nature of the fire, the D.D.O fire department contacted police at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 24 to alert them of the incident. According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, the incendiary object was thrown directly into the vehicle.
A similar incident occurred in a residential parking lot in D.D.O in September only minutes away where two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a home located on Oakville Road. None of the residents were injured.
Montreal police’s arson squad was called in to investigate. Police are searching for suspects. No arrests have been made.
