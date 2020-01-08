The start of a year is not only a time for resolutions, but is also a good time to look back on the year just passed to see what may still affect us is 2020. This is by no means a comprehensive list of all that was covered last year, but these stories were of most interest to you our readers, most affected our communities and ones we will continue to follow. We present them in chronological order.
The Pioneer
2019 started off with the future of The Pioneer in transition as the city of Pointe Claire and concerned residents wanting to save the structure while owner Diane Marois thanked those wanting to save the building but wondered why it never happened with anything beyond protests and social media posts.
“From the day word leaked out that there was a potential sale, business did not increase by even one percent,” Marois had written on social media. “If you don’t value local business when you actually have the chance; you have no right to complain when it’s lost.”
Riverdale High
The Lester B. Pearson School Board asked the minister of education for more time in order to come up with other solutions prior to the transfer of Riverdale High School to the CSMB (Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys).
The LBPSB offered several options to help with the large influx of new students to the CSMB that included renting available spaces, collaborating on projects for both anglophone and francophone students as well as the transfer of underused buildings within the system.
Nevertheless, the provincial government did go ahead and Riverdale was no longer part of the English school board.
Homelessness
“Meanwhile, at risk and vulnerable people in the West Island are uprooted to the city center, having no place to call home and sleeping in conditions that put them further at risk,” said Tania Charron, AJOI Executive Director.
She was decrying the lack of resources in outlying neighborhoods contributing to the overcrowding of downtown resources. Charron said. “The lack of investment in outlying areas leads to the funneling of vulnerable populations towards central areas of downtown. Unfortunately, the many requests for assistance that AJOI has made to the City of Montreal regarding homelessness have gone unanswered.”
The non-profit agency has been working on the creation of a homeless shelter for youth on the West Island called the Ricochet project.
DDO Meals on Wheels and seniors
In order to help more seniors on the West Island, Meals on Wheels launched a kitchen in Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s Civic Centre.
“We know that food security is a challenge for seniors that can lead to malnutrition. The aim of this project is to improve seniors’ quality of life by providing nutritious homemade meals, delivered to their home with a smile, and breaking their isolation,” the mayor said.
Deux Montagnes rail suspension
Last February, the REM project was already alerting users of the Deux Montagnes line that “despite the partners’ desire to keep service running as long as possible, suspension of train services in early 2020 is inevitable,” Simon Charbonneau, Public Affairs and Communications Advisor for the REM project, explained. “In fact, the magnitude of the work needed to re-open this segment by 2022 makes it absolutely necessary.”
It was also announced that starting in 2021, the Deux Montagnes train line will no longer service its northern section in order for the new REM construction to be completed.
Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The Quebec government announced that plans for a new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge construction project were still in the works although neither a time frame nor price tag was mentioned.
The bridge has undergone multiple repairs over the years and junior Transportation Minister Chantal Rouleau said “the actual bridge needs too much repair,” adding for the need to start again. Like the Champlain Bridge project, the new structure will be constructed parallel to the existing one.
REM parking cuts
The REM project turned heads in the West Island when it was announced that the Kirkland station’s proposed 500 parking spots are gone and Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue’s 2,000 spots will be reduced by 90% percent when the station is built. Pointe Claire, expected to have 1,500 spaces, will have none.
Another short sighted approach in ensuring that the West Island community use public transit,” Jim Beis, mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, announced on social media. “The reality being that if parking was available then more would use other transport options and leave their vehicles close to home.”
“We want to be crystal clear that we understand that people — once the REM is operational — will need a car to get to the station and parking spots will be considered for those who have to drop their loved ones off or those who need a car due to reduced mobility,” the REM’s Harout Chitlian said.
Pointe Claire heritage protection
“This conservation plan is part of our vision to preserve this site that has shaped the history and development of our city through its location and its various heritage buildings,” said John Belvedere.
The mayor of Pointe Claire was talking about an announcement by the city council to create a plan regarding the conservation of the heritage site along the shore line in the village, la pointe Claire, that includes the windmill, Saint-Joachim Church, the presbytery, the sacristan’s house, and buildings that were once related to parish life, including Marguerite-Bourgeoys Elementary School and the former convent of the Sisters of the Congregation of Notre-Dame.
SADB land for tax transfer
Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue officially transferred the extra property on the Vets hospital grounds for the city of Montreal to develop as a way of offsetting the annual tax transfers. The original deal was proposed to the city by the Montréal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre (CUISSS), in the summer of 2016.
The city’s next step will be to create a SPP (Special Planning Program) in order to study development options and to make whatever project is chosen to be properly integrated into the city’s architectural design.That project will likely come to fruition in the coming year.
ASM takes stand against Bill 21
The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM) joined the ranks of the two Montreal anglophone school boards who do not agree nor plan to enforce the CAQ government’s Bill 21. “This Bill does not reflect the values of respect, solidarity, freedom and equality that are shared in our communities,” said ASM President Beny Masella and Mayor of Montreal West.
The ASM represents the fifteen demerged municipalities including most cities on the West Island.
“For many centuries, the island of Montreal has been home to hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world,” noted the ASM president.
See part two next week.
