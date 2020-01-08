The People’s Gospel Choir raised the roof at Victoria hall in Westmount recently. The group, led by musical director Kimble Sherwood will be bringing their performance to the West Island in Pointe-Claire at St-John Fisher parish on January 12, 2020.
According to Sherwood, West Islanders can expect an evening of passion, joy and uplifting music reflecting a positive message “The music will move you in your seat.” he told The Suburban.
Ticket proceeds from the Pointe-Claire concert will be donated to the music ministry of St-John Fisher church and will go towards The People’s Gospel Choir’s 2020 maritime tour.
Established in 1992, the choir has performed at the National Arts Center in Ottawa, the Canada Day celebrations on parliament hill and the International Jazz festival in Montreal.
The choir’s youngest member Ashley Allen told The Suburban that “The choir is really like a big family made up of people from many denominations of faith. Our concerts are always uplifting for people of any faith who attend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.