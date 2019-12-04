Aly Ndiaye, also known as “Webster” gave a workshop on hip hop culture at Pierrefonds library last Wednesday as part of an ongoing international tour where he educates people about ‘hip hop’ history and modern-day culture. Webster has travelled the world for 25 years, teaching history in a peculiar fashion which has gained attention worldwide.
In the workshop, Webster highlighted the difference between commercialized hip hop culture and traditional hip-hop culture. His long-time friend Kartz Veylcin explained to The Suburban that the clothes they wear suit the style of dance developed to compliment their style of music; RAP. RAP stands for ‘Rhythm and Poetry’ and is the beat at the heart of hip-hop culture. The sexualized and offensive ‘reputation’ of RAP stems from a commercialized subculture, Webster explained. Within the hip hop culture there are intellectuals sharing knowledge, poetry and academic literary works accompanied by a complimentary beat.
Webster began rapping as a method to express his findings in history and politics at an early age. “It was the only way I knew how to communicate at that time.” Webster told the The Suburban. According to Webster, RAP, implemented in educational institutions as an alternative literary teaching method cultivates a path to reach a broader group of young students especially those who struggle with fitting into the traditional education system. Literacy is a necessity for writing and vocalizing RAP; many students are motivated to improve their vocabulary and literary skills in order to gain the ability to produce RAP pieces.
Webster explained that the reason that RAP music is attractive to young musicians in lower socio-economic areas worldwide is because the cost of the main instrument, the pen, is easily affordable to most. “All you need is a pen, paper and a beat.” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.