The Gentlemen’s Club helps out Literacy Unlimited

Longtime Kirkland councillor John Morton created the Gentlemen’s Club at the Chartwell Manoir Kirkland several years ago as a way to giving back to the community and spending some constructive time with members of the city’s seniors’ community.
On a Friday, you can find Morson and the other members shooting a little pool, deconstructing the week’s news as well as planning events to raise funds for local charities.
The members, ranging in age from 75 to 95, have raised almost $20,000 and recently, they held a bingo fundraiser that garnered $1,300 for Literacy Unlimited.
More than 100 people took part in the bingo fun, raising funds for others while getting together with friends, which is exactly what the Gentlemen’s Club is all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.