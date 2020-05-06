The Canadian Forces Snowbirds to perform Canada-wide airshow

Keep your eyes up to the sky this week.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will perform a Canada-wide airshow they are calling “Operation Inspiration” departing from Nova Scotia last weekend and travelling west on a mission to carry hope and inspiration across the nation.
The itinerary will be updated daily via the nine-jet team’s social media platforms.
In preparation for their mission, the team members spent their days in home isolation. This was followed by a two-day training session at their home base, 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, at the end of April where pilots and team members prepared for the mission wearing personal protective equipment and practicing social distancing measures.
Commanding Officer Lieutenan Colonel Mike French encourages Canadians to practice social distancing while enjoying the sighting of the jets and asks that people not travel outside of their regions or form crowds to see the shows. Rather, those who are not privy to view the passing of the jets due to their location, can watch live videos.
“Every year, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds travel the country putting smiles on the faces of Canadians,” Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander Royal Canadian Air Force, said in a statement. “While Canadians may not be able to gather at air shows for now, we’re honoured to bring the Snowbirds team to Canadians and to pay special tribute to them.”
“Through Operation INSPIRATION, we not only want to salute the front-line health-care workers, first responders, and essential workers, but also all Canadians doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we want Canadians to know we’re in this with you,”Lieutenant-Colonel Mike French, Commanding Officer, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, noted in a memo released by the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces.
