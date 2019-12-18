That's the West Island for you!

Living in the West Island, you have to be okay with jabs from your city friends who joke about the fact that we get the vapours if we drive east of Sources as we never like to leave our safe havens to venture downtown.
And while that good natured ribbing always seemed a little tinged with jealousy when those urbanites come out here and realize how good we have it, there is no denying our spirit of helping others.
Last May when flood waters hit again, there were dozens of volunteers, some of whom who had never been touched by flood waters, were front and centre for days and days, all weekend long for some, filling up sand bags to help those folks living that nightmare of invasive water.
Take the out recent heartbreak of finding out that last Monday afternoon, the West Island Assistance Fund’s offices were gutted by fire and while their food baskets were safe, the toys amassed for this year’s Christmas Baskets were all razed in the blaze.
Within 48 hours, West Islanders responded by bringing toys to various drop offs and now the WIAF not only replaced all of the toys that were lost but even were given an overflow that will be donated to other area charity agencies.
No long discussions or head scratching about “wow, that is devastating, hopefully someone will do something”. We are West Islanders and that is how we work, mobilizing together in a time of need to ensure that children who believe in Santa will know that he truly exists but can take on may forms.
This is the spirit of a community that does not want to see others suffer and if there is a way to help, we step up. And while buying an extra toy while you are shopping may not solve all of the world’s problems, this sad story has ended up being a triumph.
And while the WIAF will need to find a new location to continue its good work as well as replacing the furniture and clothes from its boutique were also burned up, something tells me it will not be too long before all of what they lost will be replaced by kind residents wanting to help others in need.
Too often, we can turn a little cynical around the holidays when the spirit of giving seems to be replaced by the season of buying because ads tell us the only way to enjoy the holidays is by shopping for ourselves.
This time, the lesson was the spirit of Christmas is when you help others. Way to go West Islanders, you rock!
