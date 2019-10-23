Last week, the city of Pointe Claire received a judgment from the Superior Court of Quebec that maintains the city’s right to demolish the old Pioneer building to make way for a new structure that will have both commercial and residential properties on the site.
“This real estate project is in line with the Pointe Claire Village Special Planning Program adopted in 2016, aimed at promoting its revitalization,” said Mayor John Belvedere in a statement.
For Michel Forest, President of the Société pour la Sauvegarde du Patrimoine de Pointe-Claire, the news comes as a “great disappointment that we received the decision of the Court concerning our legal challenge to the decision to demolish the Pioneer/Hotel Pointe-Claire, because it again confirms the fragile nature of heritage protection in Quebec” he noted in a statement on social media.
“It is important for us to make sure collective interests are protected; and this is what we have done, with complete transparency and respect for those involved, whether they are in favour of the project or not,” Belvedere said.
Forest’s concerns are “the construction work and loss of parking that will be the side effects of this development will be highly damaging to the economic survival of the local shops that are an integral part of our Village’s character, which will facilitate their replacement with new residential projects and the gentrification of the neighborhood.”
Forest noted also that there is a”great difficulty of preserving heritage in the face of the resources and the great discretion that a city enjoys, even when it neglects its obligations in terms of heritage and makes decisions that go against the will of the citizens or the lack of social acceptability of a given project.”
And while many residents were against the destruction of the old restaurant and bar, former owner Diane Marois had posted last January that “from the day word leaked out that there was a potential sale, business did not increase by even one percent.
“You had the opportunity even then to maybe help sway the decision by actually walking in and ordering a drink or a meal or even supporting a local band, but no one did.
“Instead it was protest and petitions and social media posts. I am sorry but none of these things will pay the rent for any of your local merchants,” Marois had said.
