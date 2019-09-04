The City of Montreal is not open to island-wide agglomeration reforms proposed by the Association of Suburban Municipalities, ASM president Beny Masella said last week.
“I wish I had more definitive news to share with you with regards to our ongoing battle with the City of Montreal to enact substantial reform to the Agglomeration as it stands today,” Masella told the late August meeting.
The Montreal West Mayor added that while the Montreal Plante-Dorais administration spoke about “a new openness to work with us,” the only result has been frustration.
“Rather than using our proposals as a starting point to begin a real discussion and negotiation, they have told us that our proposals are not receivable and as such will not form the basis for discussion,” he explained. “The ASM will now shift their plans in order to address these important issues with the appropriate authorities.”
