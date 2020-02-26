The “Strangers in the Night”spectacle is back for its 16th year in Montreal’s West Island again offering its unique culinary and entertainment experience, and benefiting The Simple Plan Foundation, Lymphoma Canada and Friends for Mental Health. The event will take place June 20 at Borough Hall in Pierrefonds.
There will be live music under the stars and more than 80 restaurants gathered under the enormous white tents for this gastronomic event.
This year’s stage performance highlight is Loverboy. The show will be opened by Montreal’s rising star, Shane Murphy. Performances by Less Than 4, Truthwalker and Undercover Legends of Rock will keep the pulse pumping the crowd.
“Childrens’ initiatives are our ‘raison d’etre’,” founder and executive director of SITN, Larry Day, said at a press conference held at Le Keg in Pointe Claire.
“We participate as a restaurant in supporting children’s initiatives on a regular basis; it is a very natural thing for us to help any way we can and we are very happy to welcome them.” Keg manager Jonathan Ranger, told The Suburban.
Pierrefonds Mayor Jim Beis told The Suburban that “We are happy to host ‘Strangers in the Night’ in our borough again this year.”
According to Beis, the event is a great way to stimulate the community while contributing to important child-centred initiatives. “This is a growing community event and it gets better and better every year,” Day told The Suburban.
