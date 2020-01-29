Last March, the CAQ government made an announcement that a new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge would become a reality although no exact time frame or cost was ever brought up.
Another aspect of the construction that was never explained was a firm commitment to making the six-lane bridge REM compatible with designated lanes for buses and also for cyclists and pedestrians.
At the time of the announcement, CAQ junior transportation Minister Chantal Rouleau had explained that the bridge has undergone multiple repair work over the years and said “the actual bridge needs too much reparation,” explaining the need to start again. Similar to the Champlain Bridge project, the new structure will be constructed parallel to the existing one.
Jacques-Cartier MNA Gregory Kelley along with colleague Vaudreuil MNA Marie-Claude Nichols, then released a joint statement that denounced “ the decision of the Legault government to cast aside the interests and concerns of their fellow citizens by choosing not to provide for the extension of the Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM) line to Vaudreuil-Dorion.”
But the junior minister didn’t completely rule out the possibility of a reserved lane for the new light rail project and said “considering the actual needs, the bridge will be made first for buses and if the needs are more important, the bridge will be conceived to receive another technology.”
Last week, in a rare visit to the West Island, Rouleau told The Suburban that,“The project is still currently under study by the MTQ.” She also said that there is no date or cost analysis yet as “the project has to be approved by the Conseil des Ministres.”
She did say that the project “is still front of mind for the government.”
