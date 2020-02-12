Station 5 wants to hear from you

In order to serve its community better, officers at Station (SPVM) 5 are seeking input from the residents it serves.
Residents of Dorval, Dorval Island and Pointe Claire are being asked to fill out a short survey focusing on three issues.
Officers want to know first what are residents’ safety preoccupations in their district such as non-secured parks, is it safe to walk in the district alone at night and are there areas unsafe to be in at night.
The second point is whether motorists, pedestrians and cyclists feel secure on the road and finally, what initiatives could be implemented to make residents feel safer.
The deadline to submit your ideas is Sunday, March 15 and the email address for the station is pdq5@spvm.qc.ca.
