St. Thomas SU President collecting socks for the homeless

Last year, four St. Thomas High School students in the Leadership Program took part in a sock drive during the month of February that collected 1,200 pairs for a Montreal homeless shelter.
Student Union President Serena Masciotra was one of the participants, and this year, along with fellow students Max Gaventa, Omar Salam and others, the objective is to collect three thousand pairs of socks by the end of the school year.
Masciotra and the other student volunteers are collecting for the non-profit organization Toe2Toe started by Chris Costello.
Partnered with Accueil Bonneau, Costello started the project that collects socks for the homeless from various Montreal schools, from elementary to university aged students. Last year, they collected 15,000 pairs and hopes to double that this year.
Costello started the program in 2014 after a stint in St. Luc’s Hospital where his room mate was a homeless man named Matt. When Costello asked him what someone living on the street really needs, Costello was surprised by the answer.
Matt told Costello that getting food, shelter and clothes were things he had access to but never new socks.
The students have set up collection boxes throughout the school and will also be raising funds for the cause by selling TCBY yogurt.
When asked what prompted Masciotra to collect socks for the homeless she said that it, “was because we started this last year, it was important to continue and this very simple act can be very helpful for someone else,” she told The Suburban.
She also credits The Suburban’s article on her initiative last year that helped spread the word which of course is a simple reflection of the kindness of our readers and the West Island’s spirit of helping others.
Anyone interested in donating socks for the homeless can email Masciotra via smasciotra03@lbpearson.ca , or by calling St. Thomas High School at 514.694.3774 or at Toe2toe.org.
