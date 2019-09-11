St. Thomas High School began a new policy on Sept. 3 that bans students from using their cellphones from the moment they enter school property to the moment they leave it. “There has been a lot of positive [reactions],” St. Thomas Principal Marie-Josée Coiteux told reporters. “The negative would be that parents not having access to students, their sons or daughters.” Coiteux said all students are encouraged to use the secretary’s phone line to call their parents or to make any other phone calls. “We have four secretaries that are on hand to answer the telephone and we will get the message to the students. We will call them down if it’s an emergency.” The Lester B. Pearson School Board discussed the new policy last June and presented it to grade 7 parents in August. After receiving positive feedback, St. Thomas decided to announce the new policy by email to all parents last Monday. The school’s policy is one of the strictest among all Quebec high schools regarding cell phone use inside school property. This policy states that students are not allowed to use their personal electronic devices in classrooms, during recess or lunch break. If the policy is not respected, the device will be “withheld or removed” from the student. If a student is caught using it for a third time, the item will be confiscated until a parent can get it back at the end of the day. This cellphone ban had parents from both sides of the argument express their support and concerns. Marco Romani, the father of a son who started grade 11, said the ban will prevent students from being comfortable with technology. “I don’t like the idea of banning it simply because I consider smartphones part of regular everyday life for pretty much everybody in society,” he told media. “Our kids are the future — if anything, they would have to be taught how to use it. I don’t see how outright banning smartphones is a positive.” On the other side, Anni Mills, mother of a son who started grade 10, told reporters this policy will encourage teenagers to socialize face-to-face with their peers. “Our students are there to be learning and not to hide their cellphones in their desks, pockets or anywhere else on them,” she said. “They could be missing vital information that the teacher is explaining to them.” Principal Coiteux said other electronic devices are available to students for educational purposes in the computer labs such as chrome books, smart boards and computers.
