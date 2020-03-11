Despite the protests of the grassroots association BIUDDO (Build it Underground Dollard-des-Ormeaux), the new 315 KV pylons will be installed at the St. John’s substation located at the main road and de Salaberry.
“It’s going up,” Lynette Guilbeau, area DDO resident and co-founder of BIUDDO, told The Suburban. “We still feel that the new project should be built underground but Hydro Quebec said that it would work to minimize the impact of the appearance.”
“The majority of the work at the sub-station is already done and the pylons will be installed by this June,” Hydro Quebec spokesperson Maxence Huard-Lefebvre. The project will be ready to work by November.
Huard-Lefebvre said that the new project, replacing the previous 120 KV lines “will allow enough energy to distribute on the network to reply to the demand since the project was originally built in 1957.”
With more people using energy, “the current infrastructure could not work beyond there 12o KV and we need to respond to the current and future needs.”
Hydro Quebec is working to make the area in question more pleasing with the integration of “landscaped green space, reduction of sound emissions and elimination of shadows on residential properties.”
The sub station “supplies part of the cities of Dollard-Des Ormeaux, Pointe-Claire, Kirkland and Beaconsfield, serving a total of about 10,000 customers. Given that the facility is over 50 years old, most of the substation’s 120/12-kV equipment needs to be replaced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.