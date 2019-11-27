SQDC to Open in the West Island

As of March 2020 there will be a new SQDC store on the island of Montreal. The new store is set to open at 1866 Sources Blvd, which at one point was where the Bourbon Street West bar was located.
The plan for opening an SQDC was apparently in the works for a while, and the location selected was for strategic reasons.
Spokesperson Fabrice Giguère explained that the SQDC, “proceeds according to market and areas. We had started discussions with the town, and were looking for something that met zoning requirements.”
According to the law, SQDC shops cannot operate within 250 meters of schools, CEGEPS and universities.
The market research also told the SQDC that there is a market for a shop in the west island, the reasoning behind the new shop.
When the SQDC opens in Pointe-Claire, it will bring the total number of outlets on the island of Montreal to five. Throughout the province of Quebec, there are currently 21 outlets. This number is expected to double, to at least 43 outlets within the next six months according to the SQDC .
