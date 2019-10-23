The Sûreté du Quebec set up a command post coordinated by lead investigator Pierre Langevin on the corner of 6th Avenue and 4th Street in Île-Perrot on Tuesday October 15, systematically stopping every vehicle passing though the area and asking to speak to the drivers and passengers in an attempt to retrieve any potential information regarding a violent home invasion that occurred on Aug. 4.
The police showed a composite sketch of one of the two suspects to passers-by in hopes of gaining information from the local community regarding the suspect. The victims are an elderly couple who were attacked during the early morning hours of Aug. 4 at their residence on 8th Avenue in Île-Perrot.
The attackers neither stole any items from the residence, nor made any demands on the victims. The victims were woken up by the break in, they were physically attacked and when the attackers left, the police were called. The couple suffered multiple injuries as a result of the attack.
The SQ worked with the victims to develop a composite sketch of one of the attackers. To date, no arrests have been made in this case. The SQ urges anyone with information relating to the attack to contact the SQ and may do so confidentially via the SQ’s crime information center by dialing 1-800-659-4264.
