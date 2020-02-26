SPVM officers are urging West Island shoppers to be wary while in public at stores or malls due to an increase in reports to police about a type of theft occurring in public areas.
A ring of thieves, usually two or three suspects, will scope out potential targets inside shopping centres, stores and malls to spy their personal identification numbers (PINs) on their credit or debit cards.
Once the PINs have been seen, they then follow the potential marks to their vehicles and use distraction techniques to abscond with the cards.
The SPVM has offered some tips to combat these potential thieves like keeping an eye when you are at an ATM or checkout to ensure no one has been watching or following you.
When returning to your vehicle, only open the driver’s side door to prevent would be thieves from gaining access through the passenger door. Thieves will use distraction techniques like claiming they are lost or in need of help to distract the driver while another in the gang takes the purse, wallet or just the cards in question.
If your bank or debit card is stolen, report it immediately to your bank or credit card company and then call 911 to report the incident.
Anyone with information on these types of criminal incidents are encouraged to call Info Crime Montreal at 514-933-1133 where information can be given anonymously.
