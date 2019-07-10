SPVM seeks public’s help in locating missing Pierrefonds-Roxboro senior

Pierrefonds-Roxboro senior Jean Patrick Maillé was last seen at his residence this past Wednesday, July 3rd and has not been seen or heard from since and Montreal Police (SPVM) is seeking the public’s help in locating the missing man.
At the time of his disappearance, Maillé was wearing blue jeans and a tee shirt and is aged 76.
He has white hair, brown eyes and two tattoos, both on his left side. He has a clover tattoo on his left hand and a cross on his left arm. He stands at five feet, seven inches tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs.
He drives a red 2017 Ford Escape with the license plate number of 100DEN.
His loved ones are concerned for his health and safety as it is not his habit Maillé’s habit to leave without telling anyone.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Jean Patrick Maillé are encouraged to call Info Crime 514.393,1133, 911 or your local station.
Information can easily be given anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.