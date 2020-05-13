SPVM seeks help in finding West Island vandal

As previously reported in The Suburban in late March, several businesses in the West Island, closed due to the COVID 19 outbreak, were vandalized.
In Pointe Claire, it was McKibbins Irish Pub that had its front windows smashed by a male suspect wielding a sledgehammer.
Another nearby pub, Ye Olde Orchard Pub and Grill, had damage done to the establishment’s signage as well as having windows smashed. Video footage that surveils the premises captured a male suspect with a sledgehammer.
SPVM officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying that suspect who has been identified as having vandalized area bars and pubs with a sledgehammer ever since late January of this year with another incident last week.
The suspect appears to be a white male in his twenties or thirties who is about five feet, seven inches tall. He wears glasses and has dark hair and commits the vandalism wearing a dark tuque and scarf to cover his face as well as wearing beige construction boots and gloves.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call their local precinct, 911 or Info-Crime Montréal at 514.393.1133. information can be reported anonymously.
