Montreal Police’s (SPVM) section dedicated to economic crimes like fraud are seeking West Island residents who may have been victims from six suspects who have been posing as contractors who repair walkways for private residences.
The fraudsters were going door to door at various addresses in the West Island, taking deposits and payment for work from homeowners and then absconding with the money without completing any of the work or services.
One of the addresses had a surveillance camera and five suspects were caught on tape. The five male adults range in age between about 25 and 45 and spoke in English, possibly with Irish accents.
Suspect one is about 40 years old, had a few days beard growth and brown hair. He was wearing an orange work vest, a long-sleeve red and black shirt, running shoes and blue pants. The second suspect, wore a blue baseball cap, black shoes, an orange vest and brown shoes. The third suspect is around 45 years old, brown hair with dark pants and brown shoes while the fourth suspect was around 25 years old with the work vest, brown work boots and blue jeans. The fifthl suspect is about 25 years old, sporting a white undershirt, orange vest, brown work boots and jeans while the final suspect was wearing gray shoes, dark pants and was about 35 years old with brown hair.
Anyone with information or have dealt with any or all of the six suspects are encouraged to call Info crime at 514.393.1133. Information can be given anonymously and you can also call your local precinct to report the information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.