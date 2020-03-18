SPVM seek help in locating Pointe Claire woman

20-year-old and Pointe Claire resident Jocelyne Tisshaw was last seen leaving her residence on Saturday, March 7th and is considered missing.
Police officers are concerned for her safety and she could currently be in Toronto.
She is five feet, one inch tall, weighs less than 90 lbs, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on the location of Jocelyne Tisshaw are encouraged to call their local station, 911 or by calling Info Crime at 514.933.1133. Information may be given anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.