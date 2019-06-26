SPVM release crime stats for 2018

The Montreal Police Department (SPVM) recently distributed a report for 2018 crime statistics.
Of the seven criteria referring to crimes against a person, the city’s crime rate jumped by two percent as compared to last year. The largest significant increase was the homicide rate of 32 for 2018 compared to 24 in 2017, an increase of 33%.
The city of Chicago had 530 homicides, the city of Toronto had 96 and New York City had 289 as a comparison although the population of each major city differs.
There were 1,879 sexual assaults, an increase of three percent over last year’s totals.
For West Island residents, there were eight reported murders within 11 precincts that cover the territory with a murder committed in Station 3,5 and 7. There were 36 attempted murder charges, with four coming from Station 1 area.
Within the western portion of the island, there were 5,174 robberies reported and 1,175 car thefts during the year period. There were also just over 2,000 cases of fraud.
Despite cannabis being legalized last October, officers in the western territory made 587 drug related arrests last year.
There was not a single case of prostitution detected within the 11 western precincts and stations.
