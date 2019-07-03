SPVM crime stats note more than 5,000 robberies in West Island last year

The Montreal Police Department (SPVM) recently distributed a report for 2018 crime statistics and reported over 5,000 robberies within the West Island territory.
Two summers ago, SPVM officers caught a ring of thieves responsible for over 30 burglaries in the Cedar Park neighbourhood that had dated back the previous six months.
The modus operandi of the gang was to have someone either surveil the targeted residence from a distance in a vehicle or even call the suspect’s home to find out if anyone was there.
SPVM 5 officers responded to the increased break ins with more surveillance, visible and undercover agents, as well as providing follow up visits to those who had been burgled and even hosting a public event to give some instructions to ward off burglars.
With summer days allowing for trips away, it is important to take a few precautions to avoid being a burglary statistic.
A recent study had a list of suggestions to how to avoid being broken into collated from 400 burglars who had been caught.
The number one deterrent for thieves was leaving a radio on. Approaching a home and hearing the radio was enough for them to choose another target. That and a car in the driveway was the number two way of avoiding being a statistic.
Having a friend or neighbour collect mail and newspapers or simply visit the house gives the idea that there is activity in the household, a sure deterrent for thieves looking for an easy score in an empty house.
Timers for indoor and exterior lights are also excellent deterrents.
Being in the digital age, some would be thieves have a tendency to troll social media sites, looking for folks who post vacation photos while they are on vacation.
