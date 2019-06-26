Soulanges Irish Society launches

At last Monday’s St. Jean Baptiste parade held in St. Lazare, the new Soulanges Irish Society officially launched its new non-profit organization as the off island’s official organizers for all things St. Patrick’s Day related.
“We are going to build on the success of the annual parade in Hudson and include residents of all communities in the region,” said Jay de la Durantaye, Soulanges Irish Society president
“We have put together a fabulous team who make up the organization’s executive, representatives from municipalities throughout the region,” de la Durantaye said.
Besides taking on the hosting duties of the parade, the court selection dinner and other events slated around the March holiday, the Soulanges Irish Society will begin to host events throughout the year to promote the area’s Irish community.
“This is not just about being Irish,” said Soulanges Irish Society vice president Brenda O’Farrell.
It’s about celebrating the Irish spirit of bringing people together and welcoming everyone to celebrate the community ties we all share,” O’Farrell said.
Yearly membership to the society costs twenty dollars and aspirants can join via their website at www.soulangesirishsociety.ca.
De la Durantaye noted that the society was “pleased” to debut at the parade and “we look forward to participating in other events in the municipalities throughout the region in the coming months.”
