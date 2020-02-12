Soulanges Irish Society’ chooses court for St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson

For the 11th edition of the Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade, 19-year-old Emma Gauthier has been crowned the queen for the proceedings.
Her two princesses are NDG’s Robin Brodrick and Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s Chris Walsh.
Gauthier, who attends McGill University, has been also awarded two tickets to Dublin, Ireland as well as a $500 cash award from the Soulanges Irish Society. The selection event was held last Saturday.
“The Queen and her Court for 2020 will be wonderful ambassadors of the Irish community and be articulate and poised representatives of the Soulanges Irish Society,” said Jay de la Durantaye, the society’s president.
“We are lucky to have them and look forward to having them participate in the parade.”
The parade will take place in Hudson on Saturday, March 21st and the Hudson court will also be guests of the city of Montreal’s parade the next day.
To learn more about or to become a member of the Soulanges Irish Society, go online via soulangesirishsociety.ca
