Solstice Jam donates to SADB Food Bank

The Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue Food Bank received a very nice gift just before Christmas thanks to Doug Miller, organizer of the annual Solstice Jam musical fundraiser.
For over 20 years, Miller has organized the nightly musical event that features many local bands and raises funds for the food bank and this year was no exception when Miller stopped by to present Joanna Ahti with almost $5,500 in cash that went directly to censuring that area residents have enough to eat when times get tough.
