Singing babies

A group of 40 people made up of parents, babies and toddlers gathered at a holiday sing along workshop hosted by “Overture With The Arts” in Pointe Claire last week to practice singing holiday songs. The group of attendees ranged from babies aged four months old to toddlers aged four years old along with their parents.
How can babies sing? According to Akilah Newton, founder and executive director of Overture With The Arts, babies and toddlers develop their response to music naturally through their exposure to it. “Toddlers engage through music — they develop a connection with instructed movement and the feeling of the songs.” she said.
Newton explained that “art is the universal language that everyone understands and can connect to.” She said that her sense of community and her educational background in the Arts inspired her to develop several programs and workshops offered through her Overture With The Arts organization. “I wanted to marry arts with community service,” she told The Suburban.
Some of Newton’s students are inspired by her contribution to the community and also feel the need to answer the calling to be involved. Jordan Ades, Newton’s right hand helper, began volunteering at the workshops at age 10. “I just felt like I wanted to contribute” and “the kids are so cute.” she told The Suburban.
